Streamlight launched the TLR-3 X rechargeable weapon light

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting equipment, launched the TLR-3 X / TLR-3 X USB, designed to combine powerful performance with multi-fuel capability. The new light brings extraordinary brightness and beam distance to compact and select sub-compact guns and provides a practical and reliable gun light option to shooting enthusiasts.

The new light operates on either one CR123A battery or one Streamlight SL-B9 rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack. Weighing only 2.15 ounces with a disposable battery or 2.25 ounces with the SL-B9 battery, the TLR-3X is one of the narrowest offerings in the TL product series, measuring at just 2.75 inches in length and 1.07 inches wide. Its high-power LED delivers 500 lumens and 6,500 candela over a beam distance of 161 meters. With an SL-B9 Li-Ion 850mAh USB-C rechargeable battery inserted, the run time is one hour; using a CR123A battery, the run time is 1.5 hours.

“The TLR-3 X delivers everything in a sleek, compact design — a high-quality, multi-fuel light that produces 500 lumens. It combines rugged durability, and broad fitment for a wide range of handguns,” said Michael F. Dineen, President of Streamlight. “This new light is ideal for everyone, from beginners to seasoned shooting enthusiasts.”

Ready for use in seconds, the TLR-3 X’s innovative, snap-on-and-tighten design ensures quick and safe installation and removal without placing hands in front of the gun muzzle. Rear switches to the left and right of the trigger guard provide ambidextrous operation. Offering both momentary and constant on operation, the light also features a user-activated strobe.

The TLR-3®X is available in three models: 1913 model fits handguns equipped with standard 1913 rails (see Streamlight’s TLR Fit Guide for current compatibility); 1913 Slim model to fit the Glock 43X MOS, 48 MOS, 43X Rail, and 48 Rail, FN Reflex, and FN Reflex XL; and the P365 model, which fits the Sig Sauer P365 and P365 XL (closed rail systems only - does not fit the P365 XMACRO). A reversible clamp system provides the 1913 model to fit short and standard railed handguns.

Manufactured from heat-resistant engineered polymer, the light also features a scratch-resistant BOROFLOAT high-temperature glass lens. With live-fire tested, impact-resistant construction, the new light has an IPX7-rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes. The TLR-3 X is also compliant with the Trade Agreements Act.

The TLR-3®X comes with a single CR123A lithium disposable battery, while the TLR-3 X USB model ships with a rechargeable lithium polymer battery pack; both models can accept either battery. The TLR-3 X has an MSRP of $170.00 and the TLR-3 X USB has an MSRP of $179.00. Both come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

