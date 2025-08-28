Streamlight launches Sidewinder Compact III

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, announced the launch of the Sidewinder Compact III, an ultra compact, high-performance, multi-fuel flashlight with multiple LED sources. This light is engineered to meet a variety of hands-free task illumination requirements with various color LEDs that are operable at varying outputs and run times. With its 185-degree tilting head, durable build, gear and helmet mounting capabilities, the Sidewinder Compact III delivers powerful performance in a lightweight, highly versatile form.

The new Sidewinder Compact III features a user-configurable model with LED options that allows users to select two of three color LEDs (red, green or blue) in addition to standard white and infrared (IR) outputs. The military model includes white, red, blue and IR LEDs, while the aviation model contains white, green, red and IR LEDs. Each LED operates at multiple brightness levels, and includes a strobe mode. The light uses either one AA alkaline or one 3-volt CR123A lithium battery, offering flexible power options and extended run time in extreme environments.

“We engineered this light with versatility at its core,” said Michael F. Dineen, President of Streamlight. “It offers a powerful combination of compact design, high performance, and rugged reliability. Whether it’s mounted on a helmet, clipped to a vest, or used handheld, the Sidewinder Compact III is ready to perform.”

The light’s white LED provides up to 275 lumens and 3,200 candela on High with a beam distance of 113 meters. Run times range from 70+ hours on Low when using an AA battery, and 100+ hours when a CR123A battery is inserted. The light’s color and IR LEDs also offer long run times and are ideal for preserving night vision, signaling, or task-specific visibility needs.

The Sidewinder Compact III was designed with a compound On-Off mode selector switch that separates the On-Off, dimming, strobe and LED-selection functions. The rotary selector knob features a tactile IR indicator and pull-to-turn locking design that provides easy operation even with gloves, while also preventing accidental mode changes. The light also features an unbreakable polycarbonate lens with scratch-resistant coating.

The Sidewinder Compact III includes a durable belt/gear clip with integrated helmet mount features, which fits existing Sidewinder helmet mounts adapters. A cord attachment hole on the clip supports up to 25 lbs. pounds of load.

Constructed from high-impact nylon, the Sidewinder Compact III is built to withstand rugged use. It is IPX7 waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes and impact-tested to 3 meters.

Measuring 3.1 inches long, the light weighs 3 ounces with a AA battery and 2.7 ounces when using one CR123A lithium battery. The light has an MSRP of $137.47 (alkaline) and $198.22 (CR123A lithium). The Sidewinder Compact III is available in Coyote and comes with Streamlight’s One-Year Limited Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 50 years of manufacturing high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications.