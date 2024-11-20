Streamlight continues support for breast cancer research with $20,000 donation

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, announced its continued commitment to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) with a $20,000 donation to support breast cancer research and prevention. Each year, Streamlight contributes proceeds from sales of specially marked pink lights to BCRF, reflecting the company’s commitment to improve outcomes and save lives for those impacted by breast cancer.

As the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide, BCRF recently announced its commitment of $70.3 million to support global breast cancer research in 2024-2025, awarding grants to over 260 researchers across 15 countries.

According to BCRF, a woman in the US is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes, with over 42,000 women and 530 men projected to die from the disease this year. Research has significantly improved outcomes, with breast cancer mortality rates down 44% since 1989.

Streamlight donated the proceeds from sales of its pink Nano Light keychain light, pink Siege AA ultra-compact lantern, and pink Strion LED tactical light. For each of the lights, Streamlight donates $1.00, $2.00, and $5.00, respectively.

“Our support for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is a cause very close to our hearts,” said Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer Michael F. Dineen.

“With survivors among our employees, we are honored to contribute to BCRF’s groundbreaking work. Our pink lights allow us to not only fundraise but also raise awareness for this important cause.”

Streamlight first introduced its line of pink lights in 2008 and has since maintained its dedication to helping BCRF advance research and improve survival rates for those impacted by breast cancer.

To learn more about Streamlight’s pink lights and other Lights for a Cause, please click here.

About BCRF

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) advances the world’s most promising research to eradicate breast cancer. Since its founding by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF has raised more than a billion dollars to fuel discoveries in tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, survivorship, and metastasis making it one of the largest non-governmental funders of breast cancer research in the world. For more information about BCRF, visit www.bcrf.org.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.