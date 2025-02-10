Streamlight introduces new colors for Wedge EDC series

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, has introduced vibrant new colors to its popular USB-C rechargeable Wedge series of everyday carry (EDC) flashlights. The original Wedge now comes in Orange and Lime Green, and the Wedge XT is now available in a Silver finish. The new options are designed to offer greater personalization while providing the same compact design and exceptional performance that outdoor enthusiasts, first responders, auto and industrial technicians, and consumer users rely on.

“As the Wedge series grows in popularity, we’ve expanded the color options to meet user demand for lights that stand out while maintaining the rugged durability and high-performance features Streamlight is known for,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer. “These new colors allow for greater individuality and ease of identification when using these trusted EDC lighting tools.”

The slim, USB-C rechargeable Wedge provides 300 lumens in constant-on mode and a 1,000-lumen THRO (Temporarily Heightened Regulated Output) mode for a 35-second burst of high intensity light. Its intuitive rotating thumb switch allows for easy one-handed operation, and the light features a rugged anodized aluminum body with a textured grip. Compact and portable, the Wedge measures 5.46 inches long, weighs just 3.3 ounces, and is IPX7-rated for waterproof operation. The Wedge also comes in Black, Coyote, Red, Blue, and Purple.

The Wedge XT delivers 500 lumens on high for two hours and features a tactical push-button tail switch for momentary or constant-on use. Its compact size, at 4.25 inches long and weighing 2.62 ounces, makes it ideal for clean pocket carry. The light includes a Five-Tap® lockout feature to prevent accidental activation and is IPX7-rated for waterproof performance. The Wedge XT also comes in Black and Coyote.

All Wedge Series lights include a USB-C charge cord and a convenient pocket lanyard.

The new Wedge in Orange and Lime Green has an MSRP of $173.49, while the MSRP for the Wedge XT in Silver is $159.65. All models come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit streamlight.com.