Streamlight introduces new colors for Wedge everyday carry flashlight

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, has introduced new colors for its popular Wedge EDC slim pocket flashlight. In addition to black and coyote, the high-performance light now is available in blue, purple and red for users who want to more easily identify their flashlight or to sport a different colored device.

As with the original Wedge, the new models are USB-C rechargeable with a thin, compact design for deep pocket carry. Featuring an intuitive rotating thumb switch, the Wedge provides two modes: a 300-lumen “constant on” mode and a 1,000-lumen momentary THRO® (Temporarily Heightened Regulated Output) mode.

“These new colors were developed for those who want to tell their personal lights apart from others on their team, or who just wish to express their personal style,” said Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer, Michael F. Dineen. “Whatever the color, the Wedge provides extreme brightness and high-performance features that law enforcement, automotive, contractors, and other professionals have come to expect from Streamlight.”

On the THRO momentary setting, the Wedge delivers a 35-second burst of 1,000 lumens and 3,000 candela over a 110-meter beam distance. In “constant on” mode, it provides 300 lumens, 1,200 candela, a beam distance of 69 meters and a 3-hour run time.

The Wedge uses a 1500 mAh lithium polymer battery cell that recharges by plugging a USB-C cord into the light’s waterproof charging port. Red and green LEDs indicate charging status.

Made from rugged anodized aluminum, the Wedge measures just 5.46 inches long and 1.0 inches high, and weighs 3.3 ounces. A reversible pocket clip allows for concealed carry in either pocket. The light is IPX7-rated for waterproof operation to one meter; it also is impact-resistance tested to one meter.

The Wedge in blue, purple and red, has an MSRP of $173.49 each and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

﻿About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.