Streamlight introduces ProTac HL 6

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the ProTac HL 6, the newest and brightest addition to the ProTac series of tactical lights. Delivering up to 5,300 lumens and an extraordinary beam reach, the rechargeable system comes with a charge cord and two Streamlight SL-B48 Li-Ion rechargeable battery packs with an integrated USB-C charge port. The new light also features a convenient head-mounted, push-button switch, an anti-roll face cap and a sure-grip rubber sleeve.

“The ProTac HL 6 is like a handheld flood light, allowing users to see all around them while also providing a powerful beam reach to put more light on a target at a distance,” said Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer, Michael F. Dineen. “It’s the ideal light for first responders, outdoor enthusiasts, industrial technicians and other users, whether performing room clearing, lighting an outdoor path or troubleshooting repairs under low-light conditions. It also is powered by convenient and cost-saving rechargeable batteries.”

The ProTac HL 6 uses the latest in power LED technology for extreme brightness. Its multi-function, easy-access head switch allows for one-handed operation of the light’s momentary, variable intensity, or strobe modes. On the high setting, it delivers 5,300 lumens and 80,000 candela over 566 meters. On medium, it offers 1,500 lumens, 23,000 candela and a 303-meter beam distance. On low, the light provides 450 lumens and 6,700 candela over 164 meters. Run time ranges from 12 hours and 30 minutes on low to two hours on high; in strobe mode, the light runs for four hours.

The new light features TEN-TAP® programming, which allows for user selection from among three programs: high/strobe/low (factory default); high only; or low/medium/high.

The ProTac HL 6 is powered by two included 5000mAh SL-B48 protected Li-Ion USB-C rechargeable battery packs which are rechargeable up to 500 times.

Fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the new light features an anti-roll face cap, and a textured rubber sleeve and lanyard to ensure a tight grip. It has a gasket-sealed glass lens with an anti-reflective coating.

The ProTac HL 6 measures 10.5 inches in length and weighs 1.3 pounds with two SL-B48 rechargeable batteries. It is rated IPX7, making it waterproof to one meter for 30 minutes. The light is also impact resistance-tested to one meter.

Available in black, the light comes in two models, the ProTac HL 6 with a 120V USB adapter or the ProTac HL 6 without an adapter. The two models have MSRPs of $265.38 and $247.78, respectively. Both ship with two SL-B48 Li-Ion battery packs, a USB-C “Y” cord and lanyard, and come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

﻿About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com.