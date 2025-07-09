Streamlight introduces Protac HP-X USB and Prrotac HP-X

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, launched the ProTac HP-X USB and ProTac HP-X, powerful handheld flashlights designed to deliver high candela, a focused beam and long-distance illumination in a tactical-sized body.

Both models deliver 800 lumens, 105,000 candela, and a beam distance of 648 meters. These lights offer pure candela performance, built for search, precision, and perimeter control, making them ideal for a variety of applications where throw and brightness are critical.

“The new ProTac HP-X series delivers the high intensity beams and versatility that professionals such as those in law enforcement, search and rescue, security, and industrial operations depend on,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight President. “Whether powered by USB rechargeable or disposable batteries, these lights provide robust, long-distance illumination with the durability and features our users have come to expect.”

The ProTac HP-X USB includes a Streamlight SL-B26®-protected Li-Ion USB rechargeable battery pack, featuring an integrated USB-C charge port for on-the-go charging. This USB model provides up to 31 hours of run time and recharges in five hours.

The ProTac HP-X includes two CR123A lithium batteries, offering flexibility for users who prefer or require disposable power sources, and delivers up to 24 hours of run time.

The series includes a multi-function tactical tail cap switch for momentary or constant-on operation and TEN-TAP® programming, allowing users to select from three different programs: high/strobe/low, high only, or low/medium/high. Additional features include an anti-roll face cap and unbreakable pocket clip and holster.

Built from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with a Type II MIL-Spec anodized finish, the lights are impact-resistant to two meters, and IP68-rated for dust-tight and waterproof operation to two meters.

The ProTac HP-X USB weighs 5.9 oz with SL-B26 battery, and the ProTac HP-X weighs 5.4 oz with two CR123A batteries.

The ProTac HP-X USB and ProTac HP-X have MSRPs of $198.21 and $178.39, respectively. Available in black, both come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.