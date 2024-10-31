Streamlight launches multi-fuel Sidewinder X Tactical Light.

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, unveiled the Sidewinder X, a high-output, multi-fuel military flashlight designed for a variety of task illumination needs, with four LED color options and intensity levels, up to 275 lumens, and a 185-degree articulating head. The new light is powered by either disposable alkaline or lithium batteries and is available in three different versions, including a user configurable (UC) model.

“This is the brightest light in the Sidewinder family, while also providing battery versatility to suit individual needs or preferences,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “In addition to white light, users can select the infrared (IR) or green LEDs for compatibility with night vision equipment, the blue LED to check injured personnel for bleeding, or the red LED to maintain night vision when map reading or for cockpit navigation, all in one compact, waterproof package.”

The Sidewinder X is available in three different models: Military, programmed with white, red, blue and IR outputs; Aviation, programmed with white, green, blue and IR outputs; and a new User Configurable model that allows users to choose two colors from among red, green or blue LEDs in addition to white and IR LEDs programmed into the light.

The new light uses a white LED that offers 275 lumens of bright light on high and up to 150 hours of run time when using two AA alkaline batteries or 100 hours with a single 3-volt CR123A battery. Tactile battery polarity indicators make battery changes in the dark easier to accomplish. The light’s color and IR LEDs offer peak wavelengths of 950 nm (IR), 662 nm (Red), 530 nm (Green) and 470 nm (Blue). All light outputs provide four intensity levels and a strobe mode that operates at 100 percent intensity.

The Sidewinder X’s compound On-Off mode selector switch ergonomically separates the On-Off, dimming, strobe and LED color selection functions. A rubber dome actuator and four-position pull-to-turn locking rotary selector knob offer easy operation, even with gloves, and prevent accidental mode changes.

The light is made from high-impact, super tough nylon that offers exceptional durability and weather resistance, and its unbreakable polycarbonate lens is gasket-sealed and has a scratch-resistant coating.

The light comes with a durable belt/gear clip to securely fasten it to a helmet, belt or MOLLE, and it fits existing Sidewinder helmet mounts and adapters. A cord attachment hole in the body is capable of supporting up to 50 pounds.

Available in Coyote, the Sidewinder X features a one-year limited warranty and has an MSRP ranging from $132.75 to $176.90, depending on the model.