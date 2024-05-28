Streamlight launches ProTac 2AA-X USB tactical light

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the ProTac 2AA-X USB personal carry light, a rechargeable version of its popular ProTac 2AA flashlight, featuring multi-fuel capability with USB or disposable battery options, while delivering 550 lumens and 10,250 candela. The exceptionally lightweight light, small enough to fit in pocket or attach to clothing or gear, is ideal for a variety of users, from first responders and tactical professionals to outdoor enthusiasts, industrial technicians, DIYers and automotive mechanics.

“The ProTac 2AA-X USB not only is USB-C rechargeable, but also more than doubles the lumen and candela output of its predecessor,” said Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer Michael F. Dineen. “It gives users the choice of using either a cost-saving USB-C rechargeable battery pack or alkaline batteries, depending on availability or user preference,” said Dineen. “About the size of a marker, it’s the perfect EDC light for a variety of operating needs.”

The multi-fuel ProTac 2AA-X USB uses a 1600mAh Streamlight protected lithium polymer USB-C rechargeable battery pack that is rechargeable up to 500 times. The battery charges in approximately four hours via a USB-C port on the side. The light can also accept two AA alkaline batteries.

The new model features a multi-function, push-button tail switch that permits one-handed operation of the light’s momentary, variable intensity or strobe modes. The light’s TEN-TAP® programmable switch allows for user selection of one of three different programs: high/strobe/low (factory default), high only, or low/high.

The ProTac 2AA-X USB uses a power LED that on the High setting delivers 550 lumens and 10,250 candela, a beam distance of 203 meters and a 2.25-hour run time when using the rechargeable battery pack. With alkaline batteries inserted, it offers 270 lumens, 5,000 candela, a 141-meter beam distance and a 2.5 hour run time. On Low, run times range from 16 hours with the rechargeable battery to 48 hours with AA batteries. Strobe run time is 4.5 hours with the lithium polymer battery and 5 hours using disposable batteries.

Constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the ProTac 2AA-X USB features a gasket-sealed glass lens and an anti-roll face cap. The light weighs 3.5 ounces using either battery type, and measures 6 inches long with a body diameter of 0.7 inches.

The new model features an IPX7-rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter. It is also 2-meter impact resistance tested.

Available in Black or Coyote, the ProTac 2AA-X USB ships with a holster, rechargeable lithium polymer battery pack, and a USB-C charge cord. It has an MSRP of $105.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

﻿About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company.