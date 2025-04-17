Streamlight launches special-edition lights for a cause

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting tools, announced the launch of four new “Lights for a Cause” models to support two major non-profit organizations. The new lights, including the BCRF Pink Nano Light II, BCRF Pink Wedge XT, C.O.P.S. Blue Nano Light II, and C.O.P.S. Blue Wedge XT, are designed to raise awareness of and funding for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.)

“As a long-time corporate supporter of these two critically important organizations, Streamlight is proud to introduce these new Lights for a Cause, which offer customers dependable tools while also funding vital work,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight President. “Whether supporting the families and co-workers of fallen officers or advancing life-saving cancer research, these special edition lights give back in a meaningful way.”

The Nano Light II is an ultra-compact keychain light that delivers 20 lumens of brightness and one hour of run time, powered by a single AAAA alkaline battery. Lightweight and durable, it’s made of machined aluminum and includes a non-rotating snap hook for quick, one-handed use.

The Wedge XT is a USB-C rechargeable everyday carry light that provides 500 lumens of bright white light, with a slim, flat profile for comfortable pocket carry. It features a tactical push-button tail switch, deep pocket clip, and an 11-hour run time on low, making it ideal for users who rely on a powerful yet easily portable lighting solution.

Streamlight is donating $1 from the purchase of the Pink Nano Light II and $3 from the purchase of the Pink Wedge XT to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation; both lights are marked with the BCRF logo. BCRF’s mission is to advance the world’s most promising research to eradicate breast cancer. For more information about BCRF, visit www.bcrf.org.

The company is also donating $1 from the purchase of the Blue Nano Light II and $3 from the purchase of the Blue Wedge XT, both marked with the C.O.P.S. logo, to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). C.O.P.S.’s mission is rebuilding the shattered lives of surviving family members and co-workers affected by a line-of-duty death. For more information about C.O.P.S., visit www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org.

All four models are available now through Streamlight’s network of authorized dealers. The Nano Light II has an MSRP of $19.50, and the Wedge XT is priced at $159.65. The lights include Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

For more information, visit www.streamlight.com.

