Company spotlight: Streamlight’s lighting solutions have served public safety for over 50 years

Police1’s Spotlight articles introduce the products and services of a valued sponsor in their own words. This article focuses on Streamlight, Inc., a company based in Pennsylvania with a storied history of designing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance flashlights and lighting solutions for a range of public safety applications. Melanie Mungin, director of marketing, provides background on the company.

What was the inspiration behind starting your company?

Over 50 years ago, NASA was interested in developing a solar simulator for the space program to simulate sunlight outside the filtering of the atmosphere. A group of engineers set up a laboratory in Fairfield, New Jersey, and designed a product that generated 25 million candlepower of light. This research was later used to design and develop a handheld unit that produced one million candlepower, which was then marketed to the military and law enforcement market sectors.

A private investor from the Philadelphia area moved this fledgling company to King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and, in 1973, created the company that today is known as Streamlight, Inc. The research and development begun in New Jersey was greatly expanded, and in 1977, the company moved its headquarters and production facilities to Norristown, Pennsylvania. Steady growth and a continually expanding product line led the company to move once more, in November 2001, to its current headquarters in Eagleville, Pennsylvania. The company continued to add additional manufacturing space in response to growing demand for its products, and currently operates a 240,000 square foot facility, with over 350 employees.

What is your signature product and how does it work?

An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, today Streamlight designs, manufactures and markets high-performance lighting, weapon lights and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive and outdoor applications. With over 525 U.S. and Foreign Patents, and over 135 U.S. and Foreign Trademarks, the company is a pioneer in the development of rechargeable lights and helped to revolutionize LED lighting. During its half century of operation, the company has become known for its expert engineering approach to creating lighting products that feature extraordinary brightness while also offering high value and durability.

Why do you believe your products are essential to your vertical (police, fire, EMS, corrections, government) community?

We design “Tools, Not Toys®” – high-performance lighting tools engineered to help professionals complete critical tasks with precision and reliability. In many cases, these tools become lifesaving assets in the hands of those serving their communities.

What has been the biggest challenge your company has faced?

Adapting to the ever-changing landscape of technology has been our greatest challenge, driving us to continuously innovate while maintaining the durability and reliability our customers expect.

What makes your company unique?

Our unmatched breadth and depth of products set us apart, allowing us to meet the unique needs of diverse industries with versatile and specialized lighting solutions.

What do your customers like best about you and your products?

Our customers appreciate the exceptional durability and reliability of our products, which are designed to excel in the most demanding conditions. Streamlight offers a comprehensive range of high-performance lighting tools that are not only bright and rugged but also backed by our unwavering commitment to support. With a limited lifetime warranty and a dedicated customer service team, we ensure that our partnership with end-users extends far beyond the initial sale.

What is the most rewarding part of serving the first responder/local government community?

We create “Tools, Not Toys.”It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that our lighting tools are integral to the success of critical missions, helping professionals complete their tasks efficiently and even save lives. Every flashlight we create is a commitment to empowering those who protect and serve.

Do you support any charitable organizations within public safety/community? Tell us more.

Streamlight is deeply committed to giving back. As a major sponsor of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), we honor fallen first responders by supporting their families and co-workers. Our “Lights for a Cause” series, from which sales proceeds are donated to charitable causes, includes pink flashlights that support breast cancer research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and blue flashlights that aid C.O.P.S. programs. Through these initiatives, we illuminate more than just the path ahead – we light the way for a brighter future.