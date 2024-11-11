Streamlight launches Stinger 2020 S with piggyback charging options.

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, launched the rechargeable Stinger 2020 S, a powerful work light featuring 2,000 lumens, a body-mounted switch with intensity mode selector and battery status indicator, and a textured body for an enhanced grip. The new Stinger model, which is powered by a rechargeable Li-Ion battery, also features PiggyBack charging options that allow users to energize both the light and a backup battery at the same time.

“While the original Stinger 2020 revolutionized the idea of a super-bright, rechargeable work light, this newest model features the added benefit of being compatible with a PiggyBack charger, which ensures users will never be without a spare battery when using the light for a full work shift,” said Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer, Michael F. Dineen. “Like the original Stinger 2020, its easy-to-use mode selector switch eliminates the need to cycle between modes with each use, and its ergonomic flat design lets you hold the light without losing your grip. It’s an ideal work light for automotive and industrial technicians, first responders and outdoor users alike.”

The new light is powered by a single Stinger 2020 S 5,200mAh protected Li-Ion rechargeable battery pack. It can be charged inside the light with existing Stinger chargers or via a PiggyBack charger that simultaneously charges an extra battery, doubling the run time. A 5-unit bank charger is also available.

Featuring a high-power LED for extreme brightness, the Stinger 2020 S features a head-mounted on/off switch for momentary or constant on operation, and a selector switch for choosing high, medium or low intensity modes. On high, the Stinger 2020 S delivers 2,000 lumens, 25,000 candela, a 315-meter beam distance and a 2-hour run time. On low, the light offers an extended run time of 24 hours with 100 lumens, 1,200 candela and a 70-meter beam distance. Strobe mode runs for 3.25 hours.

Made from premium quality aluminum alloy, the Stinger 2020 S features a BOROFLOAT glass lens that is impact-resistant and gasket-sealed. The light measures 7.69 inches and weighs 12.2 ounces.

The Stinger 2020 S is IPX7-rated and is waterproof to one meter for 30 minutes. It is also impact-resistance tested to two meters. Available in black, the Stinger 2020 S comes in Standard, PiggyBack, and Light Only models. The new light has an MSRP that ranges from $230.00 to $332.63, depending on the configuration. Each model comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

