Streamlight launches the ProTac 2.0 HP

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, introduced the ProTac 2.0 HP tactical flashlight, delivering 85,000 candela for powerful downrange illumination, nearly five times the distance output of its predecessor, the ProTac 2.0. This new rechargeable light produces 2,000 lumens for situations where exceptional brightness is needed.

The ProTac 2.0 HP offers the latest in LED technology and provides three operating modes – High, Medium and Low. On High, it delivers 2,000 lumens and 85,000 candela; on the Medium setting, it provides 550 lumens and 22,500 candela; on Low, it offers 100 lumens and 4,400 candela. Run times range from 31 hours on Low to 2.5 hours on High. The light’s strobe features a two-hour run time.

The light also features a TEN-TAP programmable switch, which allows for user selection from among three programs: high/strobe/low (factory default); high only; or low/medium/high.

The ProTac 2.0 HP is powered by a Streamlight SL-B50, a 4,900mAh protected Lithium-Ion USB rechargeable battery that is accessed by the light’s sliding sleeve. The battery is keyed to ensure proper alignment of the USB-C charging port, and features LED status lights to indicate charging status, including red for charging and green for fully charged. An integrated safety circuit protects the battery from accidental overcharge or discharge.

“This latest addition to the ProTac series of tactical handheld lights provides first responders, security units, outdoor enthusiasts, and others a light that combines balanced brightness - both distance illumination and ultra-bright light - without sacrificing run times,” said Streamlight President, Michael F. Dineen. “Users will appreciate the convenience and ease of charging the battery pack either inside or outside of the light.”

Fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the ProTac 2.0 HP also features an anti-roll head and a gasket-sealed lens. Its multi-function, push-button tactical tail switch permits one-handed operation of the momentary, variable intensity or strobe modes. The light also comes with a sturdy, removable pocket clip, holster and USB-C charge cord.

The ProTac 2.0 HP is 6.10 inches in length and weighs 8.25 ounces with one included SL-B50 rechargeable battery. The light has an IP67-rated design for dust-tight and waterproof operation to one meter for 30 minutes and is impact resistance tested to two meters.

Available in black, the ProTac 2.0 HP has an MSRP of $218.40. It comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit streamlight.com.