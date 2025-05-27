Streamlight marks 26 years of supporting C.O.P.S.

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting tools for the law enforcement market, renewed its sponsorship of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) for the 26th year in a row in conjunction with recent National Police Week observances. The company’s 2025 contribution as a Guardian Sponsor totaled $142,400 including proceeds from recent sales of its ‘blue’ C.O.P.S. logoed products. The organization’s mission is rebuilding the shattered lives of surviving family members and co-workers affected by a line-of-duty death. The company is also highlighting its support for C.O.P.S. with the recent introduction of two special edition flashlights as part of its Lights for a Cause program. Streamlight will donate $1 from the purchase of the Blue Nano Light II and $3 from the purchase of the Blue Wedge XT, both marked with the C.O.P.S. logo. The Nano Light II is a compact keychain light offering 20 lumens of output and one hour of run time. The Wedge XT delivers 500 lumens in a slim, USB-C rechargeable EDC design.

Streamlight supports C.O.P.S. by sponsoring multiple programs and events throughout the year, culminating in National Police Week (May 11-17) activities in Washington, D.C. which brings together law enforcement officers and families from across the country to honor fallen heroes. Streamlight served as a Presenting Sponsor at the Blue Honor Gala on May 14. The company also sponsors Law Enforcement United (L.E.U.), which helps to raise money for C.O.P.S. through programs like its annual “The Road to Hope” memorial bicycle ride.

“As a long-time corporate supporter of C.O.P.S., we are honored to continue standing alongside the law enforcement community during National Police Week and beyond,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight President. “As a leading provider of lighting equipment for first responders, we are committed to providing tools to keep police officers safe and supporting this fine organization in its vital work for survivors.”

For more information about C.O.P.S., visit www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org.

