Streamlight upgrades portable scene light output to 10,000 lumens

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, has nearly doubled the brightness of its Portable Scene Light and Portable Scene Light EXT work lights, now delivering an impressive 10,000 lumens (up from 5,300). These rechargeable, high-lumen floodlights feature a newly designed head with 12 LEDs and wide-pattern reflectors, creating a uniform flood beam with three selectable light output intensities. They provide powerful, hands-free illumination for large-scale scenes, confined spaces, and rugged outdoor environments.

“The Portable Scene Light family now delivers nearly twice the brightness, making it an even more effective tool for use at first responder scenes or demanding job sites,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight President. “With a high output of 10,000 lumens, an extended run time of up to 12 hours, and the ability to run indefinitely on AC or DC power, these lights ensure uninterrupted illumination when and where it’s needed most. Their rapid deployment, telescoping poles, and stabilizing legs make them indispensable for fire fighters, utility workers, and industrial professionals.”

The Portable Scene Light and Portable Scene Light EXT offer three levels of brightness to provide flexibility for different job site needs. On high, they deliver 10,000 lumens, 95,000 candela, and a 616-meter beam distance with a two-hour run time. The medium setting provides 5,300 lumens, 49,500 candela, and a 445-meter beam distance, lasting for four hours. The low setting offers 2,000 lumens, 22,450 candela, and a 300-meter beam distance, running for 12 hours to support extended operations.

Both models deploy in less than 30 seconds and feature a telescoping pole and rotating head to provide superior illumination from above. The Portable Scene Light extends to 72 inches, offering broad-area lighting, while the Portable Scene Light EXT reaches 84 inches, providing greater elevation for overhead illumination and reducing glare at eye level. Onboard stabilizing legs improve balance on uneven terrain and ensure stability in high winds, making them ideal for outdoor and emergency response applications.

The lights operate on a rechargeable 12V sealed lead acid battery, which is maintenance-free and rechargeable up to 500 times. For extended use, they can run indefinitely when plugged into an AC or DC power source.

Built to withstand tough conditions, the Portable Scene Light family is IP67-rated dust-tight and waterproof, allowing for 30 minutes of submersion in one meter of water. The high-impact thermoplastic housing provides superior durability, making the lights suitable for harsh industrial and emergency environments. Engineered for stability in extreme conditions, the units are designed to withstand continuous exposure to high winds when fully extended.

The Portable Scene Light measures 22.5 inches long and 6.5 inches wide, weighing 25.8 pounds, while the Portable Scene Light EXT measures 25.5 inches long and 6.5 inches wide, weighing 26.3 pounds. Both lights feature a compact, collapsible design for convenient storage and transport.

Available in yellow, the Portable Scene Light has an MSRP that ranges from $1,364.25 to $1,442.85, depending on the model, while the Portable Scene Light EXT is priced at $1,521.50. Both models include a heavy-duty shoulder carrying strap, AC charger, 12V DC cord, and Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, Pa., has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit streamlight.com.