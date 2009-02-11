Seer Helmets Introduces the Model S1607 Motorcycle Helmet, Made in USA

SNELL M2005 & DOT CERTIFIED

New from Seer Helmets, the S1607 helmet is the latest model in its line of American made law enforcement helmets. The S1607 has been wind tunnel tested for maximum airflow ventilation. It features removable and washable ultra-soft, moisture wicking comfort liner and ear pads. The S1607’s oval interior design together with the comfort fit system insures long wear comfort. Breakaway visors are offered in two different styles. Riot face shield attachment is available to quickly convert the S1607 for riot duty. Painting helmets to exact department specifications is a specialty of Seer helmets. Replacement parts and service are provided by the factory for quick turnaround. The S1607 is compatible with all types of communication systems.

About Seer Helmets

Super Seer Corporation is a Custom Helmet Manufacturer. We build each helmet by hand - one at a time. No compromise is made in the quality of the helmet. Since we hand paint each helmet, custom painted helmets for Harley-Davidson and Honda are our specialty. Our custom motorcycle helmets not only look great, but feel great too! We also offer motorcycle accessories such as motorcycle goggles and faceshields. In addition, we are the industry standard for police helmets such as: swat helmets, mounted patrol helmets, police motorcycle helmets, riot and correctional helmets. For more information, visit www.SuperSeer.com.