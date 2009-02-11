The Newest Riot Duty/Correctional Helmet from Seer Helmets

New from Seer Helmets, the S1611CSA helmet is the latest model in its line of American made law enforcement helmets. The S1611CSA features a multiple layer Fiberglass / Kevlar® shell construction. The polyurethane inner shock absorbing liner is covered with an inner ABS cap effectively sealing the inner liner and is easily sanitized. Cushion Pad Sizing System affords ventilation underneath the helmet while allowing removal of interior pads for sanitizing and personal hygiene. Polycarbonate .220” thick Faceshield incorporates a neoprene liquid seal and hold-down mechanism to lock the faceshield in the down position. Opening is easy with one hand, single push button operation. Cervical Neck Protector is removable and covers the neck and top of the shoulders. The Seer Model S1611CSA Helmet meets or exceeds the requirements of NIJ-STD-0104.02 & CSA Z611-02.

About Seer Helmets

Super Seer Corporation is a Custom Helmet Manufacturer. We build each helmet by hand - one at a time. No compromise is made in the quality of the helmet. Since we hand paint each helmet, custom painted helmets for Harley-Davidson and Honda are our specialty. Our custom motorcycle helmets not only look great, but feel great too! We also offer motorcycle accessories such as motorcycle goggles and faceshields. In addition, we are the industry standard for police helmets such as: swat helmets, mounted patrol helmets, police motorcycle helmets, riot and correctional helmets. For more information, visit www.SuperSeer.com.