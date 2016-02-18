Alien Gear Holsters Provides Advanced Comfort with Neoprene Holsters

Hayden, ID – Alien Gear Holsters, the most comfortable and concealable gun holsters on the planet, makes each ‘Cloak Tuck’ 3.0 inside the waistband holster with an ultra-soft neoprene backing. This cutting edge material will provide you with an all-day comfort to your waist, while dispersing the weight of your gun and across the entire holster base. Similar to the fabric found in wetsuits, neoprene will gently rest against your skin and conform to your waistline.

Manufacturing Team Leader Jonnie Hebert believes the comfort of the ‘Cloak Tuck’ 3.0 IWB holster begins with its cushy neoprene backing.

“Our space age neoprene is an intensely comfortable, sweat wicking material that provides you with a holster so comfortable you will swear it was worn for months and pre-broken in for you,” Hebert said. “We truly keep our customers comfort in mind when providing such an advanced material.” Engineer Jacob Shearer recognizes the qualities neoprene has to offer concealed carriers.

“Neoprene has excellent and longer lasting cushion abilities compared to similar products,” Shearer said. “This is because neoprene is resistant to failure and breakdown when subjected to compression, water and sweat.”

