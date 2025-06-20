Garrett updates iconic Super Scanner V hand-held metal detector

PRESS RELEASE

GARLAND, Texas — Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors announced that it had begun taking orders for its newly released Garrett Guide™ detector, and that the product details and accessories are now live and available for purchase on garrett.com and Garrett Direct.

Guide is the new flagship model for Garrett’s line of hand-held security screening products, with a sleek new look to meet the aesthetic desires of the modern security customer. Guide comes well-appointed with a high-capacity 125-hour integrated Li-Ion battery, seven selectable sensitivity levels, IP 65 waterproofing, enhanced interference immunity, and an ergonomic microtextured grip. Garrett also offers a unique modular charging station enabling up-to-five Guides to be charged simultaneously within an industry-best 13.3in [338mm] x 5.2in [132mm] footprint. The company describes Guide as the natural successor to the globally-renowned Super Scanner hand-held line, which has been the most popular mass-market handheld for the past forty years.

“Guide will be the preferred handheld for the next generation of security professionals.” said Steve Novakovich, CEO of Garrett. “It’s astounding that the Super Scanner V is still the most popular hand-held detector worldwide after all these years. And yet it is. With this in mind, we approached the project to update our mainstay security handheld very carefully. We wanted to improve functionality, ergonomics, and aesthetics while reducing the negative impact on the environment by eliminating the need for alkaline batteries. We also wanted to retain a family resemblance with the Super Scanner line, and we insisted on retaining the incredible ruggedness and reliability that Garrett Security customers have come to expect. Guide is the result of that project. It’s also the best-looking handheld on the market.”

Guide is manufactured at Garrett’s Garland, Texas facility with appropriate design patents and trademark protections. All Guide units will be covered by the Amazon Transparency program which enables customers to scan the QR code on the retail package to see if the product is a genuine Garrett product. Garrett encourages security customers to insist on buying genuine products from reputable companies to ensure quality, product performance, and effective security operations.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Electronics is headquartered in Garland Texas and is a global leader of metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. Garrett designs and builds its products in Texas under International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018.