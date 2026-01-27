Man who shot 2 Ore. officers arrested after week-long manhunt

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and seriously injuring two Portland officers in Northeast Portland, KATU reported.

The arrest comes a week after the shooting in the Sullivan’s Gulch neighborhood, where officers responded to a 911 call on Jan. 19 reporting a person threatening someone with a knife, according to the report. The suspect fired at officers and fled the scene. Officers did not return fire.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, is being held at the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges, including two felony counts of attempted murder, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

One officer was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting. The second officer was expected to be released Jan. 26, officials said.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 26 after officers closed roads in the area. He was transported to the bureau’s Central Precinct for questioning.

Court records show the suspect has a lengthy criminal history dating back more than 20 years, including convictions for violent offenses and firearm-related crimes. Police also said he had an outstanding warrant related to a previous case.

The arrest followed a multi-agency search that generated nearly 200 public tips, according to investigators. The U.S. Marshals Service and other state and federal agencies assisted in the operation.