REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Arrests and Sentencing

Man who shot 2 Ore. officers arrested after week-long manhunt

The search for the man who shot two Portland Police officers involved multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies and generated more than 200 tips

January 27, 2026 11:35 AM • 
Joanna Putman

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and seriously injuring two Portland officers in Northeast Portland, KATU reported.

The arrest comes a week after the shooting in the Sullivan’s Gulch neighborhood, where officers responded to a 911 call on Jan. 19 reporting a person threatening someone with a knife, according to the report. The suspect fired at officers and fled the scene. Officers did not return fire.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, is being held at the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges, including two felony counts of attempted murder, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

One officer was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting. The second officer was expected to be released Jan. 26, officials said.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 26 after officers closed roads in the area. He was transported to the bureau’s Central Precinct for questioning.

Court records show the suspect has a lengthy criminal history dating back more than 20 years, including convictions for violent offenses and firearm-related crimes. Police also said he had an outstanding warrant related to a previous case.

The arrest followed a multi-agency search that generated nearly 200 public tips, according to investigators. The U.S. Marshals Service and other state and federal agencies assisted in the operation.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM
Company News
paladin.png
Drones
Paladin unveils Knighthawk 2.0: Advancing public safety infrastructure and emergency response worldwide
Built on Drone as a First Responder (DFR) technology, Knighthawk 2.0 is designed to modernize public safety infrastructure around the globe by strengthening emergency response, protecting first responders, and safeguarding communities when it matters most
February 05, 2026 12:30 PM

Arrests and Sentencing Federal law enforcement Officer Safety
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com