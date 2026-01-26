BWC: N.Y. woman stabs man in the head with knife before OIS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department released body‑worn camera footage showing the moment an officer shot a woman in the shoulder as she attacked a group of people, WIVB reported.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2025, officers responded to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, they encountered a 38‑year‑old woman armed with a knife and acting aggressively.

Officers repeatedly ordered the woman to drop the knife, but she ignored commands. Video shows the woman holding the knife while yelling at the officers, insisting that “he touched me.”

After arguing with officers, the woman continued advancing toward a group of people she knew. Officers deployed pepper spray, but she remained aggressive and went on to stab a man in the head.

At that point, an officer fired a single shot, striking the woman in the shoulder. She was transported to Erie County Medical Center with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

In October, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office determined that the officer’s use of force was justified under the circumstances, according to the report.

The woman was charged with second‑degree attempted murder and first‑degree attempted assault in connection with the incident.