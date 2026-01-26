REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
BWC: N.Y. woman stabs man in the head with knife before OIS

Video shows the woman ignoring Buffalo Police officers’ commands to drop the knife and advancing toward a group of people she knew before stabbing a man in the head

January 26, 2026 04:45 PM • 
Joanna Putman

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department released body‑worn camera footage showing the moment an officer shot a woman in the shoulder as she attacked a group of people, WIVB reported.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2025, officers responded to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, they encountered a 38‑year‑old woman armed with a knife and acting aggressively.

| DOWNLOAD: How to launch a DFR program

Officers repeatedly ordered the woman to drop the knife, but she ignored commands. Video shows the woman holding the knife while yelling at the officers, insisting that “he touched me.”

After arguing with officers, the woman continued advancing toward a group of people she knew. Officers deployed pepper spray, but she remained aggressive and went on to stab a man in the head.

At that point, an officer fired a single shot, striking the woman in the shoulder. She was transported to Erie County Medical Center with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

In October, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office determined that the officer’s use of force was justified under the circumstances, according to the report.

The woman was charged with second‑degree attempted murder and first‑degree attempted assault in connection with the incident.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com