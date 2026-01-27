BWC: Man brandishes gun as officers respond to domestic call, fatally shoots self
Jacksonville officers returned fire as the suspect fired a shot; a medical examination later showed that the man was fatally wounded by his own gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who died during a confrontation with Jacksonville officers last month fatally shot himself moments before officers opened fire, according to a newly released critical incident review from the sheriff’s office.
The Jan. 5 incident began when a 911 caller reported seeing a man chasing a woman with a car.
“He came back and grabbed her and dragged her down the street,” the caller said. Another witness reported seeing a man driving through a parking lot with a woman on top of the vehicle, followed by a crash and screaming.
Two officers were seen on body-worn camera speaking with the suspect’s wife about a domestic dispute when the suspect appeared nearby. Officers asked whether he was armed.
The suspect backed away, asking, “Why are you running up on me?” before reaching for a handgun, at which point a shot was fired. Officers then returned fire.
The suspect collapsed, and officers rendered aid after taking the firearm from him.
A forensic examination later determined that a .40 caliber bullet recovered from the suspect’s body matched his own weapon, not the 9mm firearms carried by the officers, confirming that the fatal shot was self-inflicted.
A second loaded handgun was also recovered from the suspect during medical treatment.