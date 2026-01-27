REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
BWC: Man brandishes gun as officers respond to domestic call, fatally shoots self

Jacksonville officers returned fire as the suspect fired a shot; a medical examination later showed that the man was fatally wounded by his own gunfire

January 27, 2026 05:06 PM • 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who died during a confrontation with Jacksonville officers last month fatally shot himself moments before officers opened fire, according to a newly released critical incident review from the sheriff’s office.

The Jan. 5 incident began when a 911 caller reported seeing a man chasing a woman with a car.

“He came back and grabbed her and dragged her down the street,” the caller said. Another witness reported seeing a man driving through a parking lot with a woman on top of the vehicle, followed by a crash and screaming.

Two officers were seen on body-worn camera speaking with the suspect’s wife about a domestic dispute when the suspect appeared nearby. Officers asked whether he was armed.

The suspect backed away, asking, “Why are you running up on me?” before reaching for a handgun, at which point a shot was fired. Officers then returned fire.

The suspect collapsed, and officers rendered aid after taking the firearm from him.

A forensic examination later determined that a .40 caliber bullet recovered from the suspect’s body matched his own weapon, not the 9mm firearms carried by the officers, confirming that the fatal shot was self-inflicted.

A second loaded handgun was also recovered from the suspect during medical treatment.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com