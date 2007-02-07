Bianchi Introduces Two New Products To Its PatrolTek™ Line

TEMECULA, Calif. - Bianchi International, a leading manufacturer of holsters and accessories for the security, law enforcement and outdoor markets, announces the introduction of two new products to its PatrolTek™ duty gear brand - the Model 8003 Single Magazine Pouch and the Model 8105 Liner Belt with Loop.

The PatrolTek™ Single Magazine Pouch features a vertical carry, hidden snap closure and contoured molding for precise fit and long lasting shape. The PatrolTek™ Liner Belt with Loop features a hook and loop closure for rapid on/off and a lined loop outer surface.

Bianchi’s PatrolTek™ brand of duty accessories is a line of products made for the security and law enforcement professional that provide significant cost savings over premium brands. Featuring their patented molded technology, this synthetic woven product line is both lightweight and durable enough for the rigors of street duty. The PatrolTek™ line consists of three duty belts and a wide selection of duty accessories.

PatrolTek™ pouches are made using a Bianchi® patented process featuring trilaminate construction with a 600d woven fabric exterior, and formed to precisely fit the gear to be carried. Most pouches feature their unique dual belt loop design that allows the pouches to fit perfectly on either 2" or 2.25" duty belts. The PatrolTek™ brand of weatherproof products is made to Bianchi’s rigid quality specifications and can be easily cleaned with soap and water. The equipment belt is offered in a 2" width to address both domestic and international markets.

The Model 8003 Single Magazine Pouch and the Model 8105 Liner Belt with Loop are available in black with an MSRP of $11.00 and $17.45 respectively. For additional information, please visit www.bianchi-intl.com.