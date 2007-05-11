SAFARILAND Introduces New Tactical ALS™ Holsters For Light Mounted Weapons

Ontario, CA– Safariland Ltd., Inc., one of the world’s largest suppliers of holsters and duty gear, announces today the addition of two new Automatic Locking System (ALS™) tactical holsters for light mounted weapons – Model 6304 and Model 6305 ALS holsters.

With the ALS system, once the weapon is holstered, it “locks” into place providing additional security from typical open top holsters. The locking device is completely operable with the thumb, making it very instinctive to use. Plus, once the retention device is released, the weapon can be drawn straight out of the holster with no twisting or other motion required.

These new ALS tactical holsters for light mounted weapons are designed to accommodate a variety of rail mounted lights on Glock and Sig Sauer weapons, with more fits to follow. This feature is ideal for the low-light tactical situations that are encountered today. Both holster models shield the bezel of the light to protect the lens, yet allow debris to fall through the openings at the bottom of the holster to prevent damage during retention and rigorous missions.

Safariland’s latest holster retention technology, the ALS, is an addition to the primary retention system (SLS) and features an internal locking device that retains the weapon in all directions when the primary device is open, providing Level II Plus Retention™ that can be further upgraded to Level III Plus Retention™ with the addition of the Sentry. Since there is no snap, the SLS allows for a smoother single-motion draw and provides additional security against attempted weapon takeaways, while providing reliability in the unpredictable conditions that occur during tactical operations.

Available in several tactical finishes to protect light mounted weapons, both the Model 6304 and Model 6305 are constructed with thermal-molded SAFARI-LAMINATE™, safeguarding the gun and the molded sight track, and features soft SAFARI-SUEDE™, providing additional protection for the sight and finish of the gun. The double leg straps and leg shroud provides lightweight, simplistic operation. The Model 6305 holster features a detachable buckle on the vertical leg strap for added versatility.

The Model 6304 w/ Light and 6305 w/ Light holsters are available in STX Tactical™ finish with an MSRP of $192.00 and $201.00 respectively. For additional fit and finish information, please visit www.safariland.com.

About Safariland® Ltd., Inc

With an industry reputation for “Innovation Not Imitation,” Safariland has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its holsters and duty gear accessories for law enforcement, military and sporting good markets. Safariland is part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc. For more information visit www.safariland.com.

About Armor Holdings

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement and personnel safety markets. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.armorholdings.com.