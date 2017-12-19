Streamlight® Introduces Rechargeable MicroStream® USB

EAGLEVILLE, PA — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, introduced the MicroStream® USB, a USB rechargeable version of its popular MicroStream® flashlight. The compact new light is designed to provide amazing brightness and long run times for a flashlight of its size, delivering up to 250 lumens and 3.5 hours of run time, while also offering the benefits of rechargeability. It measures only 3.87 inches long, and weighs only 1.20 ounces.

“The MicroStream® USB is small enough to carry in a pocket or clip to a cap, while offering extraordinary lumen output and the convenience of charging on the go at any USB port or from an AC wall adaptor,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “It’s the ideal lighting tool, whether for automotive or industrial jobs, patrol duty, hunting and other outdoor sports, or DIY jobs.”

Using power LED technology, the new light features two lighting modes, high and low. On high, it provides 250 lumens, 1,150 candela, a 68-meter beam distance and a run time of 1.5 hours. On low, it offers a run time of 3.5 hours, 50 lumens, 250 candela and a beam distance of 31 meters.

The MicroStream USB includes a convenient push-button tail cap switch that provides easy, one-handed operation of the light’s momentary or constant on operation and lighting modes. It uses a 350 mAh lithium ion cell battery that can be recharged using the Micro USB charge port under the sliding sleeve. The light fully recharges in four hours, with Red and Green LED lights to indicate charging status.

The new light offers durable, abrasion-resistant construction, featuring a machined aluminum case with a Type II Military Spec anodized finish. The MicroStream USB is IPX4 rated for weather resistance, and is impact resistant-tested to one meter. It comes with a removable, two-way pocket/hat clip.

The MicroStream USB has an MSRP of $50.00, and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.