Streamlight introduces TLR-6 for non-rail 1911 firearms

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, has introduced a TLR-6® weapon light for use with non-rail 1911 firearms. Featuring both a light and an integrated red aiming laser, it is designed to maximize visibility and targeting capability in a variety of home defense and tactical applications.

The light, which uses an ultra-bright power LED, securely attaches to the trigger guard of many non-rail 1911 handguns including those manufactured by KIMBER®, Colt®, Ruger®, and Smith and Wesson®. (A full list of current model handguns it fits is available at Streamlight.com).

In 2015, Streamlight became the first company to offer a light and integrated laser for sub-compact handguns when it introduced a TLR-6 model that fits the trigger guard of Glock® 42 and Glock® 43 handguns. Today, the company offers multiple models of the light to fit a variety of compact pistols and full-size handguns.

“With this latest introduction, we continue to expand the versatility of the TLR-6,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Now, tactical and home defense users who use non-rail 1911 weapons can also benefit from the light’s bright output, as well as its red aiming laser.”

Importantly, Sharrah added, the light and laser combination enables users to more readily identify a potential threat before taking action.

The TLR-6 delivers 100 lumens, 2,000 candela and a beam distance of 89 meters. Its parabolic reflector produces a balance of beam and peripheral illumination. The light features three lighting modes: LED Only, LED/Laser, and Laser Only, with operating run times of one hour for the LED Only or LED/Laser modes, and 11 hours for the Laser Only mode. All modes automatically shut off after ten minutes to conserve batteries. The light also uses an integrated 640-660 nm red laser, which has an operating temperature range of -20°F to +120°F, permitting use under a wide variety of weather conditions.

The TLR-6 for non-rail 1911 handguns has an MSRP of $175.00. It comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

