Streamlight Launches ProTac Rail Mount 1 and 2 Lights

First ProTac® Lights with Integrated Mounts to Fit Picatinnyi

RailsStreamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, has expanded its ProTac® family with two new gun-mounted tactical lights, the ProTac® Rail Mount 1 and ProTac® Rail Mount 2.

The new, low-profile models both feature rugged, integrated rail clamps that securely attach to rifles, carbines and sub-machine guns with a MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rail. Both lights come with both remote pressure and standard push-button tail switches, and the Rail Mount 1 offers the added convenience of using either one lithium or one easy-to-source AA alkaline battery.

The new lights use a high power C4® LED to deliver blinding white light and a TIR optic that provides a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination. Offering high, low and strobe settings, both lights feature a TEN-TAP® programmable switch that allows user selection of one of three different programs: high/strobe (factory default); high only; or low/high.

“These two lights are the first in our popular ProTac series of tactical lights that are specially engineered to mount to Picatinny rails,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “They are ideal for tactical, military, outdoor and other users when conducting maneuvers or search operations, or performing other tasks under low-light conditions. They are both lightweight and compact and offer tremendous value with their many features.”

On its high setting, the ProTac Rail Mount 2 delivers 625 lumens, 22,000 candela, a 297-meter beam distance and a run time of two hours. It operates from two 3 volt CR123A lithium batteries.

The “dual fuel” ProTac Rail Mount 1 accepts either one 3V CR123A lithium battery or one AA alkaline battery, depending on availability or user preference. When using a lithium battery, it delivers 350 lumens and 12,000 candela over 219 meters on high. With an alkaline battery inserted, it provides 150 lumens and 4,950 candela over 141 meters on high. Run times for the high setting are 1 hour and 45 minutes with a lithium battery, and one hour and 30 minutes with a AA alkaline battery.

Both lights mount to a broad range of weapons safely and securely by means of a one-handed snap on and tighten interface that permits users to keep their hands away from the gun muzzle. Each light can be operated with either a multi-function, push-button tactical switch or a dual remote pressure switch with latching push-button. Both switches allow for one-handed operation of the momentary, variable intensity or strobe settings.

The new models are fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum with a black anodized finish and feature a high temperature, impact-resistant Boro Float glass lens. The ProTac Rail Mount 1 measures 4.25 inches in length and weighs 4.3 ounces with an included CR123A battery and 4.5 ounces with an included AA alkaline battery. The Rail Mount 2 measures 5 inches in length and weighs five ounces.

With the standard push-button switch installed, both lights are rated IPX7 for waterproof operation to 1 meter for 30 minutes; the lights are IPX4 rated for water-resistant operation when the remote switch is installed. Extensively live fire tested, the lights feature an impact-resistant construction and an operating temperature of -40o F to +120o F.

The ProTac Rail Mount 1 and 2 have an MSRP of $175.00 and $190.00, respectively. Each comes with a remote pressure switch, push-button tail cap switch, remote retaining clips, double-sided tape and zip ties. The Rail Mount 1 also includes one AA alkaline and one CR123A lithium battery, while the Rail Mount 2 includes two CR123A lithium batteries. Both lights come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv.