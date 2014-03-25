Tifosi Introduces Tifosi Tactical, Eyewear for Public Safety and Shooting Sports

Tifosi Optics, Inc., a leader in sport optics for cycling, running, and golf, has launched a new line of eyewear designed for Law Enforcement and Shooting Sports. The collection offers ANSI Z87.1 rated lenses and frames.

The Tifosi Tactical collection is available in a single lens option or an interchangeable option with 3 lenses. All meet or exceed ANSI Z87.1 safety standards for:

• Impact, both frame lenses

• Optical Clarity

• Eye CoverageFrames are made from Grilamid TR-90 NZZ, which has a very high degree of impact strength, and lenses are manufactured with a shatterproof polycarbonate material to meet Z87.1 safety standards.

The lenses included with the interchangeable model include:

• Smoke, a multi-purpose lens that performs well in full sun conditions

• HC Red, for increased contrast in sunny-to-cloudy conditions

• Clear, for indoor, low light, and night time use

All three models in the Tactical Collection are available in non-reflective black matte frames and come with a protective zippered case, cleaning bag, and limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects. The interchangeable models retail for $69.95 and single lens models for $49.95.

Get more info at www.tifosioptics.com