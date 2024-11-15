Streamlight introduces Nano Light II keychain light

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the Nano Light II, an ultra-compact LED keychain flashlight that provides steady, bright light for one hour of run time using a single AAAA alkaline battery. It fits easily on a keychain or zipper pull and is available at the ready to illuminate any professional or consumer task.

Measuring 2.2 inches in length and just over a half inch wide, the Nano Light II weighs a mere 0.6 ounces and is double the brightness of its predecessor, the Nano Light. Built to the highest standards, the extremely sturdy light is constructed of machined aircraft-grade aluminum with an anodized black finish. Its white LED is impervious to shock with a 50,000-hour lifetime.

“Having a high-performance, reliable flashlight that fits easily on a keychain offers law enforcement, tactical, military personnel, and outdoor enthusiasts a perfect light for a wide variety of uses,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight’s Chief Revenue Officer. “It’s an ideal complement to our larger, task-oriented flashlights, while also useful for everyday tasks such as guiding your key into a lock at night, lighting your way in a dark parking lot, or when walking the dog after dark.”

Designed to provide both convenience and steady light output, the waterproof Nano Light II has a non-rotating snap hook for one-handed operation with an easy twist of the rotating on/off head switch. Its LED provides 20 lumens, 120 candela, and a beam distance of 22 meters. Powered by a single AAAA alkaline battery (included), the light provides one hour of run time.

The Nano Light II has an MSRP of $17.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, Pa., has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.