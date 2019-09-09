Tech to Protect Challenge coming to Chicago

Contest Creates Innovative Tech Solutions for Emergency Responder Communications

CHICAGO – Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced its launch of the Tech to Protect Challenge, a national open innovation contest designed to advance public safety communications. As a national co-sponsor of the initiative, Motorola Solutions will host the regional codeathon event Sept. 27-29 at the Schaumburg campus located outside of Chicago and invites all bright minds to participate.

The event introduces 10 unique coding contests designed to foster technology solutions to assist emergency responders in serving and protecting communities nationwide. Tech to Protect Chicago regional codeathon participants will have the opportunity to showcase their expertise and talent, expand their professional portfolios and connect with leaders across the public safety and technology communities.

“We’re excited to give participants the opportunity to create life-saving technologies that will have a lasting impact on our community and communities across the nation,” said Ed Davalos, director of carrier solutions at Motorola Solutions. “Additionally, winning teams will be awarded from a pool of up to $2.2 million in cash prizes and will receive national recognition at the award event in April, 2020.”

All participants who attend the Tech to Protect Chicago regional codeathon will have access to resources —including researchers, scientists and public safety experts—to learn how emergency responders will use the technology and utilize those solutions. Each participant’s solution will be evaluated by a panel of judges and reviewers to determine the winners.

“Emergency responders, including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement, operate in uniquely challenging environments,” said Dereck Orr, division chief of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR) division. “NIST is proud to be a part of this initiative and invites creative minds to collaboratively address these communication needs with innovative technology for the future.”

The Tech to Protect Chicago regional codeathon will be held from Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Motorola Solutions office located at 1303 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg, Ill. Local participants can register to attend and compete in the event here.

For more information, updates and opportunities to get involved, please visit TechToProtectChallenge.org or email info@techtoprotectchallenge.org.

About the Tech to Protect Challenge

The Tech to Protect Challenge is a national open innovation contest designed to help emergency responders—including EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement—meet their mission to serve and protect communities nationwide with new technology. The program is a federally-funded initiative led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and its Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR) Division. The Tech to Protect Challenge is supported by SecondMuse, the global innovation accelerator behind NASA’s International Space Apps Challenge, and RedFlash Group, a national public safety consulting firm.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security solutions and managed and support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.