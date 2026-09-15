Protecting the family behind the frontline

Health insurance keeps getting more expensive and first responders are not immune to the squeeze — employer-sponsored family coverage averaged nearly $27,000 in 2025, with 2026 Marketplace premiums proposed to rise another 20%. But department benefits are built around the employee, not everyone who depends on them. Dependents can age out, parents and siblings often aren’t covered at all and retirement or a new job can open gaps families don’t see coming. This guide walks first responder families through the most common coverage gaps and how to close them before they become a problem.

Download the blueprint to learn:

• Why health insurance costs keep climbing and how that pressure is showing up in department benefit plans.

• The most common coverage gaps first responder families face — from dependents and aging-out kids to parents, siblings and life transitions.

• What to do (and when) as your child approaches their 26th birthday and ages off your plan.

• How to evaluate COBRA, Marketplace, spouse, retiree and Medicare options during retirement or another job transition.

• How to use a 10-point family coverage gap checklist to see where your household may be at risk.

Download the blueprint to see where your family’s coverage may fall short — and what steps could help close the gap.