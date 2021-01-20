Streamlight virtually introduces 2021 products

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — In lieu of SHOT Show, Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, is virtually rolling out its latest products for the law enforcement, sporting goods and military markets.

New products for 2021 include:

Wedge: Compact, rechargeable, high-performance EDC flashlight featuring a slim, ergonomic design for clean pocket carry, waterproof USB-C charge port and two modes: 300 lumen Constant On mode and 1000 lumen momentary THRO mode.

TLR-7 sub: Compact rail-mounted tactical light designed for use with subcompact handguns. Models for GLOCK (43XMOS/48MOS and 43XRAIL/48RAIL), SIG SAUER P365/XL and 1913 short (S&W M&P M2.0, Beretta PX4 Storm, SA XD-E/S and HK 45c) available.

TLR RM 1 & TLR RM 2 Laser: The popular rail-mounted tactical lighting systems for long guns now with an integrated red aiming laser and toggle switch for mode selection.

The popular rail-mounted tactical lighting systems for long guns now with an integrated red aiming laser and toggle switch for mode selection. TLR-10: Rail-mounted tactical light for full frame handguns with rear switch options and integrated red aiming laser.

Rail-mounted tactical light for full frame handguns with rear switch options and integrated red aiming laser. TLR-6: Three new tactical lights in the TLR-6 line designed to fit GLOCK (43X/48MOS and 43XRAIL/48RAIL), Springfield Armory Hellcat and SIG SAUER P365/XL subcompact handguns.

About Streamlight, Inc.

Since 1973, Streamlight has delivered effective, efficient high-performance lighting solutions. Streamlight is a “hands-on” company. We understand what our customers need because we’re out there doing what they do, using the same lighting tools in the same ways. We participate in firefighters’ training and take courses in low-light shooting. We’re hunters, fishermen, outdoor and sports enthusiasts. We believe that hands-on, real-world experience leads to new ideas and innovations that set Streamlight apart.

And although our products may change, our commitment to quality and innovation is the one constant that will always remain the same.