Streamlight Inc. announces new products at the 2025 SHOT Show

PRESS RELEASE
LAS VEGAS — This year, Streamlight, a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, is participating alongside 2,500+ exhibitors, showcasing their innovative lighting solutions to professionals in the shooting sports, hunting, outdoor, law enforcement, and military tactical defense markets. Following are their latest products and upgrades – be sure to stop by to see these and other exciting product innovations at Booth (#11468):
- ProTac Rail Mount HP-X Pro: Get extreme beam reach with 105,000 candela! This multi-fuel light shines far and bright, penetrating smoke, fog, and photonic barriers. Securely attaches to long guns with MIL-STD-1913 rails. (Shipping in April)
- ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount HP: The next generation ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount – offering the perfect blend of power at 2,000 lumens and 85,000 candela. (Shipping in March)
- TLR RM 1 HL-X: High-lumen, multi-fuel version of our TLR RM 1, producing 1,000 lumens and 22,000 candela when using our SL-B9 rechargeable battery pack. (Shipping in March)
- MegaStream USB: This USB-C rechargeable everyday carry (EDC) flashlight is extremely bright, delivering 1,800 lumens and 26,000 candela. Fits conveniently in your pocket and uses our new SL-B34 battery pack that can be charged inside or outside of the light. (Shipping in March)
- TLR-8 Series: Following in the TLR-7 Series’ footsteps, the TLR-8 Series has gone rechargeable!
- “X” models (TLR-8 X, TLR-8 X G, TLR-8 X sub, and TLR-8 X G sub), which produce 500 lumens and will be replacing the current TLR-8 part numbers. (Shipping now)
- ALL NEW high-lumen “HL-X” models (TLR-8 HL-X, TLR-8 HL-X G, TLR-8 HL-X sub, and TLR-8 HL-X G sub), producing 1,000 lumens. (Shipping in February)
- Wedge Series: Add some color to your EDC! The Wedge is now available in Orange and Lime Green, and the Wedge XT is now available in Silver. (Shipping now)