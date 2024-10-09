Streamlight introduces high lumen model of TLR-7 X sub light for subcompact handguns

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched the TLR-7 HL-X sub USB weapon-mounted tactical light, adding an extreme level of brightness to its popular TLR-7 X sub light for subcompact handguns. Delivering up to 1,000 lumens and 10,000 candela, and featuring multi-fuel operation with USB or disposable battery options, the new light is designed to fit select GLOCK, SIG SAUER, Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Springfield Armory and Heckler & Koch railed subcompact handguns.

“We have taken the popular TLR-7 X sub light to a new level with a high-lumen light that offers versatility based on operational needs and user preferences,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “When using a Streamlight SL-B9® USB-C rechargeable battery pack, the TLR-7 HL-X sub USB will deliver an ultra-bright 1,000 lumens to maximize targeting capability in tactical situations. Users also can program the light to deliver 500 lumens when using the same USB rechargeable battery, or they can use a disposable lithium battery, depending on availability or user needs.”

Sharrah added that the light offers a specialized clamp system that allows it to be mounted on most subcompact handguns using the provided key kit, and also features rear switches on the left and right of the trigger guard to allow for ambidextrous operation.

The new TLR-7 HL-X sub USB is available in four different models to fit the GLOCK 43X/48 MOS and 43X/48 Rail; the SIG SAUER P365 and P365 XL (closed rail systems); the Springfield Armory Hellcat; and select 1913 short railed subcompacts including the Smith & Wesson M&P® M2.0 subcompact, Beretta Px4 Storm subcompact, Springfield Armory XD-E™, XD-S and Hellcat Pro, Heckler & Koch HK45 compact, and SIG SAUER P365 XMACRO.

The TLR-7 HL-X sub USB features a white power LED that delivers 1,000 lumens and 10,000 candela over a beam distance of 200 meters with a Streamlight Li-Ion 850mAh USB-C rechargeable battery pack; using the same battery, the light can be programmed to emit 500 lumens and 5,000 candela over 141 meters. With a single 3-volt CR123 lithium battery inserted, the light also provides 500 lumens, 5,000 candela and a 141-meter beam distance.

Run time is 30 minutes (default) or one hour (programmable) when using the SL-B9 rechargeable battery pack; the battery charges within 2.5 hours via USB-C cord or optional bank charger. With a CR123A lithium battery inserted, the run time is 1.5 hours.

Like other lights in the TLR line, the TLR-7 HL-X sub USB features a one-handed, snap on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching them. The light also includes a “safe-off” feature, locking it so it cannot be turned on accidentally.

Constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish, the TLR-7 HL-X sub USB weighs 2.49 ounces with the SL-B9 rechargeable battery and 2.39 ounces with a CR123A battery. The light measures 2.51 inches in length and 1.24 inches high.

With impact-resistant construction, the new light features an IPX7-rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes. It is extensively live fire tested.

The new light ships with one SL-B9 battery pack and has an MSRP of $295.00. It comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

