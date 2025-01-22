Streamlight introduces MegaStream USB flashlight

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, launched the MegaStream USB, a compact USB-C rechargeable flashlight that delivers amazing brightness for a light its size. Designed for professionals and consumers alike, it combines an impressive 1,800 lumens, 26,000 candela, and a two-hour run time on high.

“The MegaStream USB is built for those who demand high-performance lighting in a compact, everyday carry package,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer. “It provides intense brightness with long distance reach, extraordinary run time, as well as convenient USB-C charging. It’s an ideal light for first responders, outdoor enthusiasts, professional users, and others who need a durable, extremely bright pocket light.”

Measuring just 5.3 inches long and weighing only 5.4 ounces, the MegaStream USB features three output modes: High (1,800 lumens, 26,000 candela, 322-meter beam distance), Medium (500 lumens, 7,200 candela, 170-meter beam distance), and Low (150 lumens, 2,100 candela, 92-meter beam distance). Run times range from 13 hours on the Low setting to two hours on High.

The new light is powered by a 3,500mAh Streamlight SL-B34 lithium-ion battery pack, which can be charged inside or outside of the flashlight. A push-button tail cap switch allows for momentary or constant operation, and a sliding head cover protects the USB-C charging port.

Constructed from machined aluminum alloy with a Type II MIL-Spec anodized finish, the MegaStream USB is built to withstand tough conditions. It features an unbreakable polycarbonate lens, is IPX7-rated waterproof to one meter for 30 minutes, and is 2-meter impact resistance tested.

The MegaStream USB comes in Black and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. It has an MSRP of $148.00.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit streamlight.com.