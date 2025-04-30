Streamlight introduces the TLR-1 HP, a high-candela version of the popular TLR-1 HL weapon light

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa.— Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched the TLR-1® HP, a high-candela version of its best-selling TLR-1 HL weapon light, delivering an intense, far-reaching beam of 65,000 candela for illuminating targets at a distance. The versatile, high-lumen light is available in two models to fit long guns as well as handguns with Glock style and MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails and uses easily sourced 3-volt CR123A lithium batteries.

“This enhancement to the popular TLR-1 HL gun light provides increased candela for illumination of downrange targets, enabling users, for example, to see all the way to the end of a dark alley or down a wooded path, while still delivering impressive brightness,” said Streamlight President Mike Dineen. “That makes it an essential tool for first responders, tactical and military personnel, and outdoor users as they perform search operations and other maneuvers under low-light conditions. And its strobe feature offers the added benefit of being able to signal in the field or disorient targets.”

The TLR-1 HP features a white LED that is impervious to shock and a special optic that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination. It delivers 1,000 lumens, 65,000 candela over 510 meters and 1.75 hours of run time with two 3-volt CR123A lithium batteries inserted.

The new light can be quickly mounted to a broad range of weapons using Streamlight’s one-handed snap on and tighten interface, which keeps hands away from the muzzle. A key kit is included to securely fit the light to the broadest array of rails. A tethered battery door and latch mechanism prevent door loss while providing easy battery replacement.

Fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum with a black anodized finish, the TLR-1 HP weighs 4.32 ounces, and measures 3.39 inches long.

With extensively live-fire tested, impact-resistant construction, the new light features an IPX7-rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The long gun model of the TLR-1 HP is available in Black and has an MSRP of $367.00. The model for handguns is available in both Black and Flat Dark Earth, with MSRPs of $292.96 and $305.24, respectively. Each model comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured, and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company.

For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit Streamlight.com.

