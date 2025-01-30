Streamlight launches high-candela model of ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched the ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount HP (high performance) light which delivers up to 2,000 lumens of blinding white light and 85,000 candela for illuminating targets at a distance, nearly five times the candela output of the original ProTac® 2.0 Rail Mount. The new weapon light is powered by a Streamlight SL-B50® battery pack that charges via an integrated USB-C port.

The light uses a rugged, integrated rail clamp that easily and securely attaches to weapons with a MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rail, M-LOK, or M-LOK compatible rail systems. It has a multi-function push-button tail switch for momentary or constant on operation and three selectable user programs. An optional remote switch is available in momentary only and momentary/latching versions. Both the push-button tactical and remote pressure switches allow for one-handed operation of the momentary, variable intensity, or strobe modes.

“The new ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount HP is an exceptional light, because it is not only high-lumen, but also features a high-candela beam for long-range lighting needs,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Whether lighting up the end of a dark alley or outdoor path, or using it to conduct search and rescue operations or other maneuvers under low-light conditions, it’s a powerful tactical tool for law enforcement professionals, military personnel, and outdoor users alike.”

Featuring the latest in LED technology, the ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount HP offers three settings – high, low, and strobe. On High, it provides 2,000 lumens, 85,000 candela and a beam distance of 583 meters. On Low, it delivers 250 lumens, 11,500 candela and a 214-meter beam distance. Run times range from 2.5 hours on high to 11 hours on low; in strobe mode, it runs for 4.5 hours. The light also features a TEN-TAP programmable switch that allows for user selection of the light’s three different operating programs: high/strobe (factory default), high only, or low/high.

The ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount HP uses an SL-B50 Streamlight protected Li-Ion USB rechargeable battery pack, accessed by the light’s sliding sleeve. The battery is keyed to ensure proper alignment of the charging port, and features LED status lights to indicate charge status, including red for charging and green for fully charged. An integrated safety circuit protects the battery from accidental overcharge or discharge.

Fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum with a Type II MIL-Spec black anodized finish, the light features a glass lens with anti-reflective coating that is gasket sealed. It measures 6.30 inches in length and weighs 9.06 ounces with an included Streamlight SL-B50 rechargeable battery.

The new light is IP67-rated for dust-tight and waterproof operation to 1 meter for 30 minutes. It features an impact-resistant construction and is also 2-meter impact resistance tested.

The ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount HP has an MSRP that ranges from $251.00 to $305.00 depending on the configuration and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit streamlight.com.