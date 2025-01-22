Streamlight launches high-candela ProTac Rail Mount HP-X Pro

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the ProTac® Rail Mount HP-X Pro long gun light, with 800 lumens and 105,000 candela for a far-reaching beam of 648 meters. The new light also has a Jack-Cap® tail cap switch that offers both push-button or remote pressure switch operation, and battery versatility, allowing users to choose between two different battery types.

The lightweight, low-profile ProTac Rail Mount HP-X Pro features a rugged, integrated rail clamp designed to rapidly and securely attach to rifles, carbines and sub-machine guns with a MIL-STD 1913 (Picatinny) rail or, by using an optional included M-LOK mount, to M-LOK or M-LOK compatible rail systems. It is powered by either two 3-volt CR123A lithium batteries or one Streamlight SL-B26 protected lithium-ion rechargeable battery pack. This multi-fuel option allows for use of primary disposable batteries if the rechargeable cell is out of power.

“This is Streamlight’s furthest reaching weapon-mounted light,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “It’s designed for law enforcement professionals, military personnel, and outdoor users when illuminating targets at a distance, conducting search operations, or performing other maneuvers under low-light conditions. Moreover, it lets users choose between using a push-button or remote pressure switch, and either rechargeable or disposable batteries.”

The new light mounts to a broad range of weapons safely and securely by means of a one-handed, snap-on-and-tighten interface that permits users to keep their hands away from the gun muzzle. The light’s multi-function, push-button tail switch offers momentary and latching constant-on operation; the optional remote switch is available in momentary-only and momentary/latching versions. Both allow for one-handed operation of the light’s momentary, constant-on, or strobe modes. The light is also TEN-TAP programmable to allow for selection of three different programs: high/strobe (factory default), high-only, or low/high.

The ProTac Rail Mount HP-X Pro uses the latest in LED technology for extreme brightness, delivering 800 lumens, 105,000 candela, and a 648-meter beam distance on High. On Low, it provides 55 lumens, 7,600 candela, and a beam distance of 174 meters.

The new light runs for up to two hours on High and 26 hours on Low when using an SL-B26 battery pack. With two CR123As inserted, the light’s run time is up to 1.5 hours on High and 21 hours on Low. The run time for the strobe feature is up to 3.5 hours depending on the type of battery used.

The ProTac Rail Mount HP-X Pro is fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum. It measures 5.63 inches in length and weighs 6.4 ounces with two CR123A batteries and 7.0 ounces with an SL-B26 rechargeable battery. When using the standard push-button switch, it is IP67-rated for waterproof operation to one meter for 30 minutes, and is IP54-rated for water-resistant operation with the remote pressure switch installed.

The ProTac Rail Mount HL-X Pro is available as a Light Only or as a System, which includes a momentary remote pressure switch, retaining clips, double-sided tape, zip ties, and an M-LOK mount.

It has an MSRP that ranges from $210.00 to $266.00 depending on the configuration, and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 50 years of manufacturing high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488.