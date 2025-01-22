Streamlight launches high-lumen, multi-fuel models of TLR-8 and TLR-8 sub rail-mounted lights

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced high-lumen, multi-fuel versions of its TLR-8 and TLR-8 sub lines of laser-equipped weapon-mounted lights, featuring up to 1,000 lumens of brightness and a longer-reaching beam to maximize visibility and targeting capability. All the new models give users the choice of using either a cost-saving SL-B9 USB-C rechargeable battery pack or a CR123A lithium battery, depending on availability or user preference. They also offer convenient, front-loading battery replacement without having to remove the light from the firearm.

The new lights include the TLR-8 HL-X with red laser and the TLR-8 HL-X G with green laser for full-size and compact railed handguns, and the TLR-8 HL-X sub with red laser and the TLR-8 HL-X G sub with green laser, available to fit select GLOCK, SIG SAUER, Springfield Armory, and many 1913 short railed subcompact handguns. All models offer customizable rear paddle switches to match users’ shooting styles.

“Law enforcement, military, tactical, and other users will appreciate these newest additions to the growing family of TLR rail-mounted lights that are rechargeable, but also provide the option of using disposable batteries,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Because the lights are high-lumen, they produce sweeping bright light, while also delivering an intense down-range beam, which is ideal for room clearing, search operations, or other pursuits under low-light conditions. And users have their choice of red aiming laser models or green laser versions for improved focus during daylight.”

The TLR-8 HL-X and TLR-8 HL-X G feature a high-power LED and either a 640-660nm red or 510-530nm green laser. They deliver 1,000 lumens, 22,000 candela, a beam distance of 297 meters, and a run time of 30 minutes (default) or 500 lumens, 11,000 candela, a beam distance of 210 meters, and a run time of 1 hour (programmable) when using an SL-B9 battery pack. With a CR123A battery inserted, the lights provide 500 lumens,11,000 candela, a beam distance of 210 meters, and a run time of 1.5 continuous hours.

The TLR-8 HL-X sub and the TLR-8 HL-X G sub also feature a high-power LED, as well as either a 640-660nm red or 510-530nm green laser. They are each available in four different models to fit GLOCK 43X MOS/48 MOS and GLOCK 43X/48 Rail subcompact handguns; the SIG SAUER P365 and P365 XL; the Springfield Armory Hellcat; and select 1913 short railed subcompact handguns including the Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0, Beretta Px4 Storm, Springfield Armory XD-E, XD-S and Hellcat Pro, Heckler & Koch HK45 and SIG SAUER P365 XMACRO.

They provide 1,000 lumens, 10,000 candela, a beam distance of 200 meters, and a run time of 30 minutes (default) or 500 lumens, 5,000 candela, a beam distance of 141 meters, and a run time of 1 hour (programmable) when using an SL-B9 battery pack. Using a CR123A battery, they deliver 500 lumens, 5,000 candela, a beam distance of 141 meters, and a run time of 1.5 continuous hours.

All new TLR-8 HL-X and TLR-8 HL-X sub models come with Streamlight’s SL-B9 protected lithium-ion 850mAh battery pack that is rechargeable up to 500 cycles and charges via a USB-C port on the battery or optional bank charger.

Securely fitting to a broad range of weapons (using the provided key kit), the new lights feature a one-handed, snap on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching them. The lights also include a “safe-off” feature, locking them so they cannot be turned on accidentally.

The TLR-8 HL-X models each weigh 3.14 ounces with the SL-B9 and 3.04 ounces with a disposable battery. They measure 2.90 inches in length. The TLR-8 HL-X sub models weigh 2.87 ounces with an SL-B9 and 2.77 ounces with a lithium battery; they are 2.51 inches long.

The new lights are constructed with impact-resistant 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish and feature an IPX4-rated design for water-resistant operation.

Available in Black, these lights are packaged with a high switch mounted on the light plus included low switches. They ship with one SL-B9 and a USB-C cord. The TLR-8 HL-X models have MSRPs of $453.92 (red laser) and $546.62 (green laser), while the TLR-8 HL-X sub models have MSRPs of $430.55 (red laser) and $518.00 (green laser). All come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured, and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit https://www.streamlight.com/en