Streamlight launches TLR-1 HL-X USB/TLR-1 HL-X high-lumen light

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the TLR-1 HL-X USB/TLR-1 HL-X, a versatile weapon light for full-size handguns and long guns with rails, that features multi-fuel capability while delivering up to 1,500 lumens for extreme brightness in a variety of tactical uses. The high-lumen light gives users the choice of using either cost-saving SL-B9 USB-C rechargeable battery packs or 3-volt CR123A lithium batteries, depending on availability or user preference, while also offering new rear paddle switches and a hinged face cap to allow for convenient, front-loading battery replacement.

“This newest addition to the TLR family gives tactical, outdoor and other users all the brightness, features and functionality they need, whether using it to clear a dark room, search alleys or light a dark path under low-light conditions,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Like the best-selling TLR-1 HL, it provides full situational awareness by delivering maximum illumination in a wide beam pattern, but now also offers multi-fuel technology, new customizable rear switches, and front-loading batteries.”

The TLR-1 HL-X USB/TLR-1 HL-X features a white power LED and a special optic that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination. The new light delivers 1,500 lumens and 20,000 candela over a 283-meter beam distance when using two Streamlight SL-B9 Li-Ion 850mAh USB-C rechargeable battery packs, and 1,000 lumens and 15,000 candela over 245 meters with two 3-volt CR123A lithium batteries inserted. The rechargeable battery packs charge within 2.5 hours via an included “Y” USB-C cord or an optional bank charger. Run times range from 60 minutes using the SL-B9 battery packs to 90 minutes using disposable batteries.

The new light features rear switches to the left and right of the trigger guard that provide ambidextrous operation, and comes with both “High” and “Extended High” actuation switches to suit user preference. It provides momentary and constant-on operation and includes a user-activated strobe. It also features a hinged face cap with robust release controls that allow for front-loaded battery changes without removing the light from the firearm.

The TLR-1 HL-X quickly mounts to weapons safely and securely, attaching without the need to put your hands in front of the muzzle. The light also includes keys for a variety of full-size and compact railed handguns.

Fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum with a black anodized finish, the TLR-1 HL-X has a switch housing made from impact- and chemical-resistant engineering polymer. The new light weighs 5.19 ounces using two SL-B9 batteries and 4.94 ounces with two CR123A batteries. It measures 3.45 inches long.

With extensively live-fire tested, impact-resistant construction, the new model features an IPX7-rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The new light is packaged with “High” switches mounted on the light plus included “Extended High” switches and is available in Black. The TLR-1 HL-X USB ships with two SL-B9 battery packs and a “Y” USB-C cable and has an MSRP of $359.00. The TLR-1 HL-X ships with two CR123A lithium batteries and has an MSRP of $335.00. Both lights come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/streamlight; Instagram.com/streamlightinc; Linkedin/company/streamlight-inc/; and youtube.com/@streamlighttv.