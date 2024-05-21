Streamlight launches TLR-7 HL-X USB multi-fuel rail-mounted light

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the TLR-7® HL-X USB, a 1,000-lumen, multi-fuel, rail-mounted light with a longer-reaching beam that provides up to 22,000 candela, more than double the beam distance of previous TLR-7® models. The new light, designed to maximize visibility and targeting capability in a variety of home defense and tactical applications, gives users the choice of using either a cost-saving SL-B9® USB-C rechargeable battery pack or a 3-volt CR123A lithium battery, depending on availability or user preference.

The exceptionally lightweight light, designed to fit full-size and compact handguns with rails, also offers customizable rear paddle switches featuring a low or high position to match users’ shooting styles.

“This latest addition to the TLR-7 line is a high lumen light that is engineered to produce a far-reaching, tighter beam, which helps put more light on a target at a distance,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Whether conducting room clearing, search operations or other maneuvers under low-light conditions, the TLR-7 HL-X USB gives law enforcement professionals, military personnel and other first responders sweeping bright light, while also delivering an intense down-range beam. And with its multi-fuel design, users can select the battery option that best suits the situation at hand.”

The TLR-7 HL-X USB features a white power LED and a custom TIR optic that produces a concentrated beam while also optimizing peripheral illumination. It delivers 1,000 lumens, 22,000 candela, a beam distance of 297 meters, and a run time of 30 minutes (default) or 500 lumens, 11,000 candela, a beam distance of 210 meters, and a run time of 1 hour (programmable) when using a Streamlight SL-B9 battery. The protected lithium-ion 850mAh USB-C rechargeable battery pack is rechargeable up to 500 cycles and charges within 2.5 hours via a USB-C port on the battery or optional bank charger.

With a CR123A battery inserted, the light provides 500 lumens, 11,000 candela, a beam distance of 210 meters, and a run time of 1.5 continuous hours.

Securely fitting to a broad range of weapons (using the provided key kit), the new TLR-7 HL-X USB features a one-handed, snap on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching them. The light also includes a “safe-off” feature, locking it so it cannot be turned on accidentally.

Constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the TLR-7 HL-X USB weighs 2.88 ounces with the SL-B9 battery pack and 2.80 ounces with a disposable battery. The light measures 2.90 inches in length.

With extensively live-fire tested, impact-resistant construction, the new model features an IPX7-rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The new light is packaged with a high switch mounted on the light plus an included low switch and is available in Black or Flat Dark Earth. It ships with one SL-B9 battery pack and a USB-C cable and has an MSRP of $295.00 (Black) and $310.00 (Flat Dark Earth). The light comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

﻿About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.