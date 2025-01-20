Streamlight offers multi-fuel models of TLR-8 weapon lights

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched multi-fuel models of its TLR-8 line of laser-equipped tactical weapon lights, designed to provide extreme brightness in tactical situations, while also offering users USB or disposable battery options. The new lights include the TLR-8 X with red laser and the TLR-8 X G with green laser for full-size and compact railed handguns, and the TLR-8 X sub with red laser and the TLR-8 X G sub with green laser, available to fit select GLOCK, SIG SAUER, Springfield Armory, and many 1913 short railed subcompact handguns. All models of these new lights deliver 500 lumens and offer customizable rear switches that provide ambidextrous operation.

“These new lights, like their originals, are designed to maximize shooters’ weapon platforms in a variety of home defense and tactical applications,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “The red laser models maximize visibility and long-range targeting capability, while the green laser versions improve users’ ability to focus on targets during daylight, as the color green appears brighter to the human eye than other colored lasers. And all models are multi-fuel, giving users the choice of using either a CR123A lithium battery or Streamlight’s cost-saving SL-B9 USB-C rechargeable battery pack, depending on availability or user preference.”

Each of the new lights uses a high-power white LED that delivers 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over 141 meters and features a custom optic with a focused beam that optimizes peripheral illumination. The TLR-8 X and TLR-8 X sub include a 640-660nm red aiming laser, while the TLR-8 X G and TLR-8 X G sub feature a 510-530nm green aiming laser. All are powered by either one 3-volt CR123A lithium battery or one 850mAh Li-Ion USB-C rechargeable SL-B9 battery pack which charges via a USB-C cord or optional bank charger. Both types of batteries can be installed or removed through the face cap, eliminating the need to remove the light from the weapon.

The new models offer three lighting modes, LED Only, LED/Laser Combined, and Laser Only. Run times are 1.5 hours in LED Only or LED/Laser mode and 60 hours in Laser Only mode using a CR123A battery. With the SL-B9 battery pack inserted, run times are one hour in LED Only or LED/Laser mode and 36 hours on the Laser Only setting. These lights feature a one-handed, snap on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching them. A key kit is also included to securely fit the lights to the broadest array of handguns of any light on the market.

The new models are constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish and feature a BOROFLOAT impact and scratch-resistant lens. The TLR-8 X and TLR-8 X G each weigh 2.64 ounces with a disposable battery, and 2.74 ounces with the SL-B9 battery pack; they measure 2.58 inches in length. Using a disposable battery, the TLR-8 X sub and TLR-8 X G sub models each weigh 2.77 ounces, and 2.87 ounces with the SL-B9 battery pack inserted. They are 2.51 inches in length. Featuring impact-resistant construction, the new models have an IPX4-rated design for water-resistant operation. Both the TLR-8 X sub and the TLR-8 X G sub are available in four different models to fit GLOCK 43X MOS/48 MOS and GLOCK 43X/48 Rail subcompact handguns; the SIG SAUER P365 and P365 XL; the Springfield Armory Hellcat; and select 1913 short railed subcompact handguns including the Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0, Beretta Px4 Storm, Springfield Armory XD-E, XD-S and Hellcat Pro; Heckler & Koch HK45, and SIG SAUER P365 XMACRO.

The TLR-8 X and TLR-8 X G have MSRPs of $412.92 and $505.62 respectively, while the MSRPs for the TLR-8 X sub and TLR-8 X G sub models are $389.55 and $477.00 respectively. All models come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.