Streamlight presents Holt & McArdle Associates, Inc. with 2024 law enforcement sales rep agency award

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance flashlights, presented its 2024 Sales Rep Agency of the Year Award for the Law Enforcement Market to Holt & McArdle Associates, Inc. at SHOT Show, held in January 2025 in Las Vegas. The award recognized their outstanding sales achievement and contributions to Streamlight’s growth in the law enforcement market.

Based in Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, Holt & McArdle Associates, Inc. is a leading manufacturers’ representative agency serving the industrial, fire, and law enforcement markets. Their commitment to excellence and strong customer relationships have played a key role in driving success for Streamlight products within their territory.

“I want to congratulate Holt & McArdle Associates for their exceptional sales performance in this critical market segment,” said Streamlight President Michael F. Dineen. “Their dedication to serving the law enforcement community and their proven ability to connect with customers have been instrumental in our continued growth. We are proud to partner with them and look forward to their ongoing contributions in 2025 and beyond.”

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit streamlight.com.