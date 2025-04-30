Streamlight unveils high-candela handgun light at NRA 2025

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa.— Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the TLR-1 HP-X USB/TLR-1 HP-X, a high-candela weapon light for full-size and compact railed handguns, with an intense long-range beam for downrange illumination in a variety of tactical and outdoor situations. The multi-fuel light gives users the choice of using either cost-saving SL-B9 USB-C rechargeable battery packs or 3-volt CR123A lithium batteries.

“Our newest weapon light provides an industry-leading level of candela for handguns, giving tactical, outdoor and other users enhanced visibility under low light conditions, such as when searching a dark alley or lighting an outdoor path at night,” said Streamlight President Michael F. Dineen. “The TLR-1 HP-X USB also offers a variety of convenient features such as multi-fuel technology, interchangeable switches to suit users’ shooting styles, and a hinged face cap to allow for convenient, front-loading battery replacement.”

The TLR-1 HP-X USB/TLR-1 HP-X features a white power LED and a special optic that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination. The new light delivers 1,300 lumens and 77,000 candela over a 555-meter beam distance when using two Streamlight SL-B9 Li-Ion 850mAh USB-C rechargeable battery packs, and 1,000 lumens and 53,000 candela over 460 meters with two 3-volt CR123A lithium batteries inserted. The rechargeable battery packs charge within 2.5 hours via an included USB-C cord or an optional bank charger. Run times range from 60 minutes using the SL-B9 battery packs to 90 minutes using disposable batteries.

The new light has customizable rear switches (standard or extended) to the left and right of the trigger guard for ambidextrous operation and to match shooting preferences. The new model provides momentary and constant-on operation and includes a user-activated strobe. It also features a hinged face cap with robust release controls that allow for front-loaded battery changes without removing the light from the firearm.

The TLR-1 HP-X USB/TLR-1 HP X quickly mounts to most weapons safely and securely, attaching without the need to put your hands in front of the muzzle. The light also includes keys for a variety of full-size and compact railed handguns.

Fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum with a black anodized finish, the TLR-1 HP-X USB/TLR-1 HP-X has a switch housing made from impact- and chemical-resistant engineering polymer. The new light weighs 5.43 ounces using two SL-B9 batteries and 5.20 ounces with two CR123A batteries. It measures 3.70 inches long.

With extensively live-fire tested, impact-resistant construction, the model features an IPX7-rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The new light is packaged with a standard switch mounted on the light plus an included extended switch, and is available in Black. The TLR-1 HP-X USB ships with two SL-B9 battery packs and a “Y” USB-C cable and has an MSRP of $359.00. The TLR-1 HP-X ships with two CR123A lithium batteries and has an MSRP of $335.00. Both lights come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured, and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company.

For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit Streamlight.com.

