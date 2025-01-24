Streamlight unveils TLR RM 1 HL-X rail-mounted light

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser devices, introduced the TLR RM 1 HL-X tactical weapon light for long guns, featuring up to 1,000 lumens and 22,000 candela for extreme brightness over long distances. The light gives users the choice of using either a cost-saving SL-B9 USB-C rechargeable battery pack for high-lumen operation or a CR123A lithium battery, and offers both push-button and remote switch operation. It securely attaches to any long gun with MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny rails.

“The TLR RM 1 HL-X provides long gun users with a super-bright, far-reaching beam using just a single rechargeable battery,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Law enforcement, military personnel, shooting enthusiasts, and other users will appreciate its concentrated beam when clearing a room, searching an alley, or otherwise lighting their way when a long-distance beam is needed. It also provides both battery and switch options to suit user preferences.”

The TLR RM 1 HL-X uses a high-power LED to deliver 1,000 lumens and 22,000 candela over a 297-meter beam distance when using a Streamlight SL-B9 Li-Ion 850mAh USB-C rechargeable battery pack, and 500 lumens and 11,000 candela over 210 meters with one 3-volt CR123A lithium battery inserted. Run times range from 30 minutes using the SL-B9 battery pack to 90 minutes using a disposable battery.

Packaged as a System, the light features independently operating push-button and remote pressure switches that provide momentary or constant on operation; the kit provides everything users need to mount to long guns. The light is also available in a Light Only model.

Fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum with a black anodized finish, the TLR RM 1 HL-X has a switch housing made from impact- and chemical-resistant engineered polymer. It weighs 3.12 ounces using an SL-B9 battery, 3.02 ounces with a CR123A battery, and measures 3.64 inches long. It features an IPX7-rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The TLR RM 1 HL-X has an MSRP ranging from $277.30 to $327.86, depending on the configuration and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

