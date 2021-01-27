AMMO, Inc. Announces Jessica Lockett as New Member to the Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, announced that effective December 17, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company appointed Jessica M. Lockett as a member of the Board.

Fred W. Wagenhals, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AMMO Inc., commented that “we are excited to welcome Director Lockett to our Board. Her entrepreneurial background, experience with micro-cap growth companies and the labyrinth of securities laws makes her an invaluable addition to the Board.”

Ms. Lockett is a corporate and securities law attorney with a practice focused on representing public and private companies at various stages of development, providing legal counsel on matters relating to corporate governance, compliance and securities reporting. Ms. Lockett also has experience in mergers and acquisitions, financing, fundraising activities, and going public transactions. Ms. Lockett earned her J.D., cum laude, from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in 2012 and received the CALI and Witkin Awards in Securities Regulations from Cal Western School of Law. Ms. Lockett graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and minor in law. Ms. Lockett has been an attorney with Horwitz + Armstrong, PLC since 2016 and operated her own legal practice prior to joining the firm. Ms. Lockett is an active member of the State Bar of California.

Ms. Lockett was appointed to serve as Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee. Mr. Goodmanson remains a member of the Board.

