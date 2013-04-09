National Law Enforcement Museum and Target® to Host Witness to History: The Hunt for the Green River Killer

Washington, DC—On Wednesday, April 10, 2013, the next event in the National Law Enforcement Museum’s Witness to History panel discussion series will be held at the Naval Heritage Center and will focus on the case of the Green River Killer through the insights of those involved in the investigation.

Between 1982 and 1984, at least 48 women became victims of the Green River Killer, Gary Ridgway, in suburban Seattle. Between 1982 and 2001, multiple task forces across many agencies—with some insight from notorious serial killer Ted Bundy—hunted for the Green River Killer. Nearly 20 years after the investigation began, a multi-jurisdictional task force used new technology to test DNA from some of the victims and tie a suspect to the crime, culminating in a conviction in 2003, and bringing to end the largest unsolved murder case in the country.

Sponsored by Target®, Witness to History: The Hunt for the Green River Killer will shed light on a controversial case in recent history. The panel discussion will be moderated by Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. A Q&A session will allow audience members to interact with the panelists at the end of the discussion.

Panelists:

Congressman David Reichert, (ret.) Sheriff, King County, Washington

Jana D. Monroe, (ret.) Supervisory Special Agent, FBI

Dr. Robert Keppel, (ret.) Chief Criminal Investigator, State of Washington

