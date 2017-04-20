Aimpoint virtual reality experience coming to NRA annual meeting & exhibits 2017

MANASSAS, Va. - Aimpoint, the originator and worldwide leader in reflex sight technology, will showcase their one-of-a-kind virtual reality hunting experience to attendees of the 2017 NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits in Atlanta, GA, April 27-30.

With state of the art technology, the Aimpoint Virtual Reality Experience is designed to fully immerse the user in dynamic and realistic hunting scenarios, including traditional European driven wild boar. Wireless controllers provide natural and intuitive interaction, while maintaining comfort for the user.

Utilizing Aimpoint optics and offering multiple target opportunities, the Aimpoint VR Experience is the best possible method to demonstrate the concept of shooting with both eyes open, and the advantages of Aimpoint sights in the field. NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits attendees will have a chance to try the Aimpoint VR Experience daily during the show at Aimpoint booth #1410. With the ability to run two shooters simultaneously, visitors can also compete with friends. Appointments will be accepted for media.

About Aimpoint

For over 40 years, Aimpoint has been the recognized worldwide leader and originator of red dot sighting technology. While working closely with experienced marksmen and military weapon experts around the world, Aimpoint red dot sights remain the number one choice for combining ruggedness, speed and accuracy. For more information on Aimpoint products, please visit www.aimpoint.com.