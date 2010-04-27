Insight Technology Releases New X2/X2L LED Series Tactical Illuminators

LONDONDERRY, NH - Insight Technology, the world’s leading provider of tactical lasers, illuminators, thermal imaging equipment, and red dot sighting systems release their new X2/X2L LED Series Tactical Illuminators.

The X2™ series are the world’s first and best subcompact weapon-mounted light/laser units now delivering a peak output of 80 lumens from a new LED emitter. The X2L LED features a visible red Class IIIa laser with a range of 200 meters. Both models are powered by one CR2 lithium battery for a run time of 60 minutes. The X2L LED Series easily mounts to most subcompact pistol rails utilizing Insight’s patented Slide-Lock® interface. The ambidextrous rocker switch allows the X2 LED series to be activated in either a Momentary On or Constant On mode. A two position laser switch on the X2L turns the laser on and off so it can be used in a white Light Only or White Light and Laser mode. Replacement LED kits available later this year. The X2/X2L LED series improve light output, extend run time, and increase durability.

Specifications:

Specs/Model X2 LED X2L LED Peak Output 80+ lumens 80+ lumens Visible Laser none Class IIIa Red Run Time 60 Minutes 60 Minutes Interface Options Universal Subcompact Universal Subcompact Dimensions 2.4"L x 1.4"W x 1.6"H 2.4"L x 1.4"W x 1. 9"H Weight 1.7 oz. w/ battery 1.9 oz. w/ battery Lithium Battery Power 3V from One (1) CR2 Battery 3V from One (1) CR2 Battery Warranty Limited Lifetime Limited Lifetime

About Insight Technology: Founded in the 1980’s, Insight Technology Incorporated enjoys the long and highly respected heritage of the foremost developer and manufacturer of tactical lasers, illuminators and thermal imaging equipment for the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and the commercial market. The company operates its state-of-the-art facility providing highly effective and innovative tactial devices for extreme environments, advancing the effectiveness of the warfighter and first responder. Insight Technology is an ISO-9001:2008 registered company headquartered in Londonderry, New Hampshire.