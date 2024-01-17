Aimpoint announces new 3X-P Magnifier for SHOT Show and Industry Day at the Range

Press Release

MANASSAS, Va. – Aimpoint®, the leading manufacturer and innovator of red dot sighting technology, introduces the new Aimpoint 3X-P Magnifier. Designed to work in conjunction with Aimpoint red dot sights, the 3X-P™ is a 3x power magnifying module built to withstand the demands of professional end-users.

The Aimpoint® 3X-P features a variable dioptric setting (-2 to +2), allowing the magnifier to be adjusted to the individual user’s eye and an ergonomic design with protective rubber cover for a sure grip when used as a handheld device. Offered at an affordable price point, the 3X-P is the ideal solution to increase the distance of your aiming solution without sacrificing the advantage of extremely quick target acquisition.

Whether it is paired with an Aimpoint red dot sight or used as a handheld monocular, the 3X-P™ provides a crisp sight picture with a generous field of view. Utilizing the red dot in Aimpoint sights as the aiming reticle eliminates the need for re-zeroing when shifting between non-magnified and magnified aiming. The magnifier may be used with the quick-detach Aimpoint® TwistMount, or with the FlipMount™ which allows the magnifier to be quickly flipped in or out of the optical axis or removed from the firearm completely.

“This magnifier increases the capabilities for many users of Aimpoint sights,” said Erik Jeppsson, Director Marketing & Sales Worldwide for Aimpoint. “We now offer a magnifier that fits the needs of demanding professionals, while maintaining a budget-friendly price point.”

As the originator of red dot sighting technology, Aimpoint is trusted as the worldwide leader of reflex sights in both quality and technical support. For more information on the Aimpoint 3X-P or any other Aimpoint products, visit the company’s webpage: www.aimpoint.us

About Aimpoint